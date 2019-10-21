WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had time off from some of the weekend WWE live events because they appeared at the Fandemic convention in Houston, Texas.

As seen above, Rollins and Lynch also participated in a Q&A panel with fans. Rollins was asked about a possible match with AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega, a match to prove who is the best between the two.

Rollins responded and took the opportunity to fire a shot at AEW, calling them the minor leagues.

"When Kenny's done playing in the minor leagues over there [AEW]," Rollins said as the crowd gave a loud mixed reaction. "Then he can come and work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, and make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania."

Omega has not responded to the comments as of this writing.

Rollins and Omega had another back & forth over who is the best back in October 2018 after comments Rollins made at another convention. You can click here to read our report on that exchange.

Omega did take shots at WWE NXT back in September during an interview, when asked about the potential "Wednesday Night War" between NXT TV and AEW Dynamite. Omega said if pro wrestling was just one big promotion, the NXT talents would be working the dark matches to his main events. He said there is no comparison between the two companies as AEW has real stars and not just developmental talents.

"You can call it a war if you want, it's just like... to me it's like we're in a completely different kind of business," Omega said. "What they're doing is different than what we're doing and it's hard to say you're going to war with people that I call my friends, and yet we are going to war, and yet when I sit back and look at the grand picture, it's like I'm going to war with dudes that if we were on the same show together, the same show and the same promotion... let's pretend there were no wars, let's pretend there were no promotions, let's pretend there's just one promotion. If these guys were on the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match for my main event match.

"You're going to call that a war? You're going to call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do, that's cool, but we're different planets and you're going to see that right away when you see 10,000+ arenas sold out, you're gonna see smiles on fans' faces, and you're gonna see real stars, not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week."

Omega captured the AAA Mega Title over the weekend in Mexico. He will face Jon Moxley at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9. Rollins, who will appear on tonight's RAW to discuss why he set fire to the Firefly Fun House last week, will defend his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31

