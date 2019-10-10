- As seen above, former WWE United States Champion MVP is featured in WWE's latest "Where Are They Now?" episode. MVP was released from his WWE contract back in late 2010, and has appeared for numerous promotions in the United States and Japan since then. He last appeared for Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

- WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $67.62 per share. Today's high was $68.00 and the low was $66.07.

- As noted earlier, via Squared Circle Sirens, WWE has reportedly signed top indie women's wrestler Shotzi Blackheart.

Blackheart took to Twitter to post on her October schedule, and responded to fan comments on possibly signing with WWE.

"All Wednesdays are open [laughing emoji] lol," she wrote in response to a fan who asked if the dates are in between her WWE NXT work.

"My Wednesdays are open! if they need me my dms are open!," she wrote to a fan who commented on the WWE signing reports.

There's on word yet on when Blackheart might start with WWE, if she has actually signed. She is the current SHINE Nova Champion and the Sabotage War of the Genders Champion.

You can see the related tweets below:

My schedule looks crazy this month. Support my ballsy efforts! ???? pic.twitter.com/AGHcUx62EN — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) October 10, 2019

My Wednesdays are open! if they need me my dms are open! — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) October 10, 2019