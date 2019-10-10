WWE has reportedly signed popular indie wrestling star, Shotzi Blackheart, to a developmental contract, according toSquared Circle Sirens.

Blackheart, who's actual name is Ashley Urbanski, was a contestant during WWE's most recent edition of Tough Enough, however, due to an irregular heartbeat she was unaware of at the time, Blackheart was denied entry into the final 14. She also appeared as a part of Impact Wrestling in 2018 but broke her ankle shortly after her debut.

Blackheart garnered a lot of media attention earlier this year when she made a bizarre offer to her fans on Twitter - the chance to purchase photos of her morning bathroom break. Shotzi took to Twitter and wrote, "Its superbowl sunday! Paypal me $5 and ill send you a picture of this mornings dump!," while also including her PayPal ID. Blackheart claimed she had several orders for the pictures.

Shotzi has made a name for herself throughout the independent wrestling circuit and currently holds the Sabotage War Of The Genders Championship as well as the SHINE Nova championship. She recently appeared during EVOLVE Wrestling's 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired on the WWE network where she faced Brandi Lauren in a no disqualification match.

