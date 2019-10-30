It looks like singer and YouTube star Poppy will be making some sort of appearance on tonight's WWE NXT episode, possibly with Io Shirai for her match with Candice LeRae.

As seen below, Poppy tweeted a teaser video that indicated she will be "at NXT" tonight.

Shirai re-tweeted the promo and wrote, "Don't miss it.... [wilted flower emoji] [black heart emoji]"

Triple H also re-tweeted Poppy's post on Tuesday and wrote, "...don't miss this. TOMORROW NIGHT.

#WeAreNXT"

Poppy responded to Triple H's post and wrote, "With much excitement [black heart emoji] [rose emoji] [princess emoji] See you tomorrow @TripleH"

Poppy has been affiliated with WWE's black & yellow brand in the past, even providing her "X" single as the official theme song for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event earlier this year during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. She also let WWE use her "Scary Mask" single for a video package to promote Shirai for her match with LeRae at "Takeover: Toronto" back in August during SummerSlam weekend, which you can see at the top of this post.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight's NXT episode at this link.

You can also see the related tweets below: