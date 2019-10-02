During tonight's NWA POWER TV taping, The Rock 'n' Roll Express won the NWA World Tag Team Titles from Thomas Lattimer (former Impact star Bram) and Royce Issac.

It was back in September when Thomas Lattimer and Royce Issac won the titles from ROH stars PCO and Brody King at ROH Global Wars in Chicago.

After winning the titles, Ricky Morton wrote on Instagram, "As I type this, a tear comes to my eye. At 63 years old, my dreams never stop. We have wrestled the toughest tag teams on the scene today and have taken many ass whoopings. But it all lead to this moment. When the 3 count was official and the bell rang. My emotions ran out of my body. We had just become 9 time World Tag Team Champions. Hoot and I have had our highs and lows. This is something we shall truly cherish. @nwa & @williampcorgan and the rest of the crew, wow! Thank you for supporting and giving us this platform with National Wrestling Alliance.The support from the boys and gals in this business, at all the towns and events. You ALL keep me moving! Fans and supporters, we couldn't do this without you. We do what we do, for each and every single one of you. "Here's to a little bit of the bubbly."

As announced earlier NWA POWER's debut is on October 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET on NWA's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Their first tapings took place yesterday and today in Atlanta, Georgia.



