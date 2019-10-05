As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, The North will be defending their Impact Tag Team Championships in a three-way match at Bound For Glory on October 20th.It will be The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #TheNorth will defend the Tag Team Championships against @GottaGetSwann & @Willie_Mack and @TherealRVD & @Rhyno313 at Bound for Glory! #BFG @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/ABkb2g0Z98— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2019
According to @GabbyLorenTV, #TheNorth will be defending the Tag Team Championships at #BFG against @GottaGetSwann & @Willie_Mack AND @TherealRVD & @Rhyno313 in a 3-way match!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2019
?? https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7#IMPACT pic.twitter.com/cu1vkFBqgr
Also on Friday's episode, Daga won his match against Chris Bey to become the second wrestler to advance towards the X-Division Championship in a five-way ladder match.
After @Daga_wrestler advances to #BFG, a beatdown from #oVe leads to @Tess_Blanchard making the save!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2019
?? https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7#IMPACT @TheJakeCrist @TheDaveCrist pic.twitter.com/vkJCuUc2Nn
Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:
Impact World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood
Impact Tag Team Championships (3-Way Match)
The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino
X-Division Championship Ladder Match
Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. TBD vs. TBD
Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
TBA
Winner chooses any championship match
Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji
Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing
Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next few weeks.