As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, The North will be defending their Impact Tag Team Championships in a three-way match at Bound For Glory on October 20th.It will be The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino.

Also on Friday's episode, Daga won his match against Chris Bey to become the second wrestler to advance towards the X-Division Championship in a five-way ladder match.

Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Impact Tag Team Championships (3-Way Match)

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino

X-Division Championship Ladder Match

Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. TBD vs. TBD

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

TBA

Winner chooses any championship match

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing



