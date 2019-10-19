"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made a special appearance at the end of Tuesday's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live tapings from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The dark main event after 205 Live saw Cesaro face The Miz. Cesaro connected with the Cesaro Swing for around 20 spins, and then set The Miz up for the Neutralizer when The Fiend came out. Wyatt took out Cesaro with the Mandible Claw while taunting The Miz.

The appearance by The Fiend was set up by an earlier off-camera segment during the SmackDown broadcast. The Fiend appeared during the commercial break following The Miz's earlier MizTV segment with members of the SmackDown women's division, and issued a warning to The Miz.

Our correspondent noted that because of the post-MizTV threat from The Fiend to The Miz, there was chatter in the crowd all night about how Wyatt would likely be appearing for the dark main event. Despite crowd speculation on The Fiend appearing at the end of the show, our correspondent noted that many fans left the arena after SmackDown went off the air, before 205 Live even ended.

This is the second time The Fiend has attacked The Swiss Cyborg. We noted before, at this link, how Wyatt and Cesaro mixed it up following the post-RAW segment with Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman after the October 7 red brand episode.

Below are a few shots from this week's post-tapings segment with The Miz, Cesaro and The Fiend:

The Miz and Cesaro were the dark match. Cesaro swung the Miz around 20 times. He set him up for the Neutralizer, then this happens #wwe pic.twitter.com/n4ABKzSVIB — Tim Rose (@TimRoseTweeting) October 19, 2019

Got a video for you whatculture wrestling boys. @AdamClery @adamwilbourn @SimonMiller316 @andyhmurray The fiend came out after Smackdown on Fox and mandible clawed Cesaro after threatening The Miz earlier pic.twitter.com/Y6Gr7SXKZs — Chris Hans (@ChrisHans4) October 19, 2019