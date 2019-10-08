As previously reported, Braun Strowman and boxing star Tyson Fury brawled to end tonight's episode of RAW.

After the show went off the air, Fury continued to brawl with Strowman, as seen below. The two were eventually broken up, and Fury found himself alone in the ring with Cesaro. Fury ended up drilling Cesaro with two punches to knock him out.

Cesaro eventually recovered and was scheduled to wrestle a dark match against The Miz. Before the match could take place, Bray Wyatt appeared as The Fiend and took out Cesaro with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt did not appear on RAW tonight, and reportedly suffered some sort of injury at Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. It's not known how serious the injury is and if he will miss much action.

You can check out videos from the post-RAW segment below.