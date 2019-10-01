- TickPick sent us word that ticket prices on the secondary marked for Friday's SmackDown have been skyrocketing since it was announced that The Rock will be appearing on the show. The no-fee secondary ticket marketplace noted that the get-in price has jumped 87% since yesterday's announcement and currently sits at $116, up from $62 just a day ago. The average purchase price has increased 14% from $109.60 to $125.37, with the average listing price jumping 25% over that span ($263.80 to $330.80). Additionally, 23% of TickPick's total orders for the event came through yesterday.

- As Marc reported earlier, the viewership for RAW was way up, increasing 16% from last week. What's interesting is that it's the first RAW in over a year (excluding the RAW Reunion) to be up from the same week the year prior. It was up 11.6% from the same week in 2018.

- Even the local FOX affiliates are pushing SmackDown. As seen below, Brock Lesnar's attack on Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, made the local news in Vegas on FOX 5. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Chris Kelly for sending the pic.