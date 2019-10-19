While backstage tonight at WWE Trenton, Lacey Evans replaced The Rock's photo with a photo of herself.

Lacey Evans tweeted a video of what she did and wrote, "Smell that....... ya nasty. #WWETrenton #LookAtMe #NoMoreNasties @therock."

An hour later, The Rock replied to her video, calling her Tracey and Stacey.

The Rock replied, "Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you're gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome."

Below are their tweets:

Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you're gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2019



