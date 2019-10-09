- The Young Bucks lost to Private Party in a first round tag tournament match at tonight's AEW Dynamite. In the video below, Nick said he didn't know what happened tonight, they were the favorites and were disappointed to lose in the first round. Private Party will now face either Lucha Brothers or Jurassic Express, which takes place on next week's show.

"We got outworked, we got outplayed," Matt said. "Private Party was the better team tonight. Congratulations, Private Party. Good luck."

- As noted, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho announced his new stable, Inner Circle, featuring Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Oritz. AEW tweeted out their new shirt and fans apparently crashed Pro Wrestling Tees site for a period of time. The site is now back up and running.

Apparently you all crashed the @PWTees site. But, the team have got it up and running. Get your #InnerCircle Tee now! https://t.co/KQgbBFVzzw https://t.co/71hqRH821Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019

- On tonight's show, Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Riho defeated Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura. It looks like Baker got a black eye during the match from Priestley. On Twitter, Baker wrote, "This b----..." Priestley then responded, "You got away easy! You aren't ready for the #TOPGAIJIN."