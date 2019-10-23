Last week, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho passed along a challenge for Santana and Ortiz to the Young Bucks for Full Gear on November 9.

Matt and Nick responded tonight and accepted the match, which will take place in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody (AEW World Championship)

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz