- As noted, next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Tegan Nox's return to action. You can click here to read the line-up for next week. Above is a new vignette for Nox's return.

- The dark matches before tonight's NXT TV episode from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL saw Riddick Moss of The Outliers defeat Bronson Reed, and Kayden Carter (Lacey Lane) defeat Deonna Purrazzo.

- The Velveteen Dream "exposed" NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on this week's episode. Strong recently posed with his title like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels once did with the WWE Title, and Strong took that Instagram photo on this week's show to "expose" Strong and show what little he's working with below the belt. As noted, Dream will get his rematch for the title on the October 23 episode. Below are shots from tonight's angle on NXT, which came after Strong's non-title win over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott: