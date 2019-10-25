AEW and TNT have announced that tonight's encore episode of Wednesday's Dynamite episode will be a special extended episode with never before seen footage.

The footage will feature Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, PAC and Jon Moxley, filmed after Wednesday's Dynamite episode went off the air.

As we noted before at this link, PAC vs. Page was confirmed for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view based off the angle that happened when Dynamite went off the air. That is what will air on tonight's extended encore episode, which begins at 8pm ET on TNT.

For what it's worth, PWInsider reports that Dynamite was supposed to go off the air with Omega in the ring but "he was a little late getting to the ring."

Below are teasers for tonight's never before seen footage that will air:

?? PROGRAMMING ALERT ?? This week's Action Packed episode of #AEWDynamite will air TONIGHT at 8/7c with Never Before Seen Footage featuring @KennyOmegamanX, @BASTARDPAC, @JonMoxley, and @theAdamPage on @tntdrama TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nd8VTlbsJh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 25, 2019