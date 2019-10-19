WWE shared a video on Twitter of a WWE 2K20 match simulation between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa. In the match simulation, Ciampa ended up defeating Randy Orton.

Hours after, Tommaso Ciampa retweeted the video and wrote, "Considering Randy won't be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess... "

As reported earlier this month, Randy Orton wanted to wrestle The Rock at WrestleMania 36. The Rock's answered back to Randy Orton was, "U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops' Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body's still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20."

Below are Ciampa and WWE's tweets: