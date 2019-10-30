As noted before at this link, Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage to capture the Impact Wrestling World Title on last night's Impact AXS TV premiere.

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter after the title win and had some nice words for Callihan.

"Sami Callihan and I attended the same TNA tryout years ago. Neither of us were offered a deal. He later signed with WWE. I signed with ROH. He quit WWE. I quit ROH. We both crossed paths countless times around the world. Tonight, Sami became the Impact World Champion," Ciampa wrote.

Callihan responded today and told Ciampa to kiss his backside.

He wrote back, "I don't give a damn about your validation or opinion. I did this all on my own, and you can kiss my ass like everyone else. [middle finger emoji] #TheDRAW [middle finger emoji]"

You can see the full exchange below: