AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is teasing another big announcement from the company.

AEW had been teasing major announcement for hours on Twitter, which ended up being their Homecoming edition of Dynamite on January 1 from Jacksonville. You can find details on the event by clicking here.

Khan took to Twitter after the announcement and apparently called out one of AEW's social media workers for getting the hopes up of fans outside of the Florida area.

Khan wrote, "Jeff, let's do our best not to toy with people's emotions like this. We got people who aren't near the Florida market all excited, now we have to come up with another huge announcement, one that affects all of our fans everywhere, to make it up to them. So that's what we'll do."

Khan also commented on the return to Jacksonville and wrote, "We launched AEW in Jacksonville, our office is here, we did Fight For The Fallen here to give back, this is our home. If you've never been, Jacksonville is a beautiful town, @dailysplace a great wrestling venue. Tickets onsale Friday, have fun this New Years and celebrate with us"

You can see Tony's related tweets below:

Jeff, let's do our best not to toy with people's emotions like this. We got people who aren't near the Florida market all excited, now we have to come up with another huge announcement, one that affects all of our fans everywhere, to make it up to them. So that's what we'll do. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2019