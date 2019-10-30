Welcome to the fifth episode recap of Total Divas! To view last week's full recap, click here

Ronda Rousey's New Gimmick Isn't Well Liked

Natalya, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Carmella meet up for breakfast. Deville tells Natalya that she and Arianna are going to look at houses. Natalya is happy for Deville. Halfway through their meal, Deville leaves to go practice for her match later on that night. Natalya, Naomi and Carmella discuss Ronda Rousey's video that she posted where she says that is going to disrespect the sport that they love so much.

Backstage at Monday Night RAW, Rousey and Natalya discuss the video. Rousey says that she is not trying to diss the WWE female Superstars. She's is just portraying her role, who is supposed to be an antagonist hotshot. Natalya completely understands.

Rousey is back home. She vents to Travis Browne about how she can't fully get her character to be like the other women. She doesn't want them to think that she is a bad person. Browne suggests that they have a get together where the ladies can all get to know Rousey and realize that she isn't like her character at all.

Carmella Gets Her Groove On

Carmella and R-Truth are about to drop a rap jam. Truth is teaching her the basics of how rapping works.

Carmella, Truth and Naomi are hanging out at the studio. Naomi is there to help Carmella get her groove on and make a great rap song. Carmella is recording her part of the rap and she is having some difficulties. Truth wants Naomi to do Carmella's part. Naomi tells Truth to be patient and that Carmella will get it. Carmella is upset and leaves the studio.

The next morning, Naomi visits Carmella in her hotel room to check in on her after the incident. Naomi tells her that she's got this and to go back to the studio and record her part. Carmella calls up Truth and says that she is going to do it, not Naomi, and if he has a problem with it, too bad.

A few days later, Carmella and Truth are in the studio. Carmella is having a great time and is letting loose! Truth thinks it sounds great and is glad that she came back to record the piece.

Sonya Deville Is Feeling The Pressure Of Adulthood

Deville gets a call from Arianna's mom. Her mom is a real estate agent and has a few houses she wants to show Deville in Tampa. Carmella tells Deville to slow it down a bit. She agrees, but doesn't know how to say it without Arianna and her mom getting upset.

Soon after, Deville and Arianna are looking at houses. Arianna's mom keeps hinting on how she wants to show them houses that have enough rooms for their future children. Deville is a little nervous that Arianna's mom keeps talking about wanting to be a grandma.

Arianna, her mom, Deville and Liv Morgan get together and have lunch. Morgan is there to help Deville. Arianna doesn't want to leave the Tampa area, which is causing Deville to panic since she'll have to move out there from Fort Lauderdale.

Morgan and Deville are by themselves talking about how stressed Deville is about getting a house. Morgan thinks that Deville and Arianna are polar opposite. Morgan can't read Arianna and it bothers her. Morgan wants Arianna to know how much Deville is sacrificing to be with her. Deville is so confused about what to do and how to tell Arianna that she isn't 100 percent sure if she wants to move in with her just yet.

Deville speaks with Arianna privately. Deville tells Arianna she wants to live with her, but she thinks that the need to wait. She doesn't want things to move too fast. She's under a lot of pressure right now, especially with WrestleMania coming up. Arianna agrees and says that she completely understands.

Nia Jax Wants To Change Her In-Ring Moveset

Backstage at SmackDown, Nia Jax and Natalya are talking about Jax wanting to do more in-ring work where she can go off the top rope. She says that women of her size don't do a lot of top-rope moves. Natalya tells her to go down to the PC and train for that. They then discuss Rousey and what's been going on between the two of them. She doesn't have a lot to say on that subject. Natalya says that lately Jax has been on a mean streak and wants to know what is going on. Jax blows it off and doesn't think she's been that offensive to everyone. The ladies, however, disagree.

At the gym, Jax is working out with Natalya. As they're working out, Natalya notices that Jax is grabbing on to her knee a lot. Jax says in her monologue she has been having a lot of problems with her knee this past year.

Now, Natalya and Jax are at the PC training in the ring. Jax is practicing jumping off the second and top rope. She's not happy with the outcome and wants to quit. Natalya tells her to stop doubting herself and keep going. She goes up to the top rope and jumps off. She did it! Natalya is so happy for her!

Jax is getting her knee worked on after her in-ring training. Her physical therapist is working on her. She mentions that she is in a lot of pain.

At the end of the episode, Jax gets an MRI done on her knee. The doctor shows her the x-ray and sadly informs her that she has no ACL left. She is now concerned if she'll be able to wrestle at WrestleMania.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!

