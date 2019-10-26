WWE recently announced After The Bell, hosted by Corey Graves, as its first-ever weekly podcast. It will premiere on Wednesday, October 30 and will give fans "an edgy and unpredictable look" at WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown, each week.

In the video above, the full guest lineup has been announced for the premiere: Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

As noted, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back a Stone Cold podcast, hosted by Steve Austin, to the WWE Network. It's expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, possibly sooner.