As seen above, WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative, Triple H, recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show alongside boxing Lineal Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury. Hunter was put on the spot near the conclusion of the interview and faced with a series of true or false questions, including one about Ronda Rousey's absence from WWE since losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

"True, [Ronda Rousey will compete in a WWE ring again]," Triple H confirmed with a smirk.

When it came to the prospect of Matt Riddle being moved to the main roster in WWE and someday winning the WWE or Universal Championship, Triple H wasn't so certain with his answer. Even still, he chose to look at the idea optimistically.

"That's a hard to say true or false because there's a lot of variables in that, but he definitely has the potential to. I'll say 'true'," Triple H stated.

The final question centered around recent reports that emerged last month regarding CM Punk's possible return to WWE, whether as a performer or on-air personality. Triple H implied that any lingering issues have been put to rest and there could be a deal someday.

"That's a 'could be'. Vince will say it all the time: 'We're open for business'. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE," Hunter finished.

