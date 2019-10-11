Courtesy of MMA Junkie, above is video of Triple H's media scrum from today's WWE press conference in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. As noted, WWE announced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Crown Jewel event. You can read our recap from the press conference by clicking here.

Triple H confirmed that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be returning to the company. He also revealed that Rousey has been pitching ideas for her WWE return.

"Don't have a specific timeline but she's with us," Triple H said when asked about Rousey's WWE status. "This is family for her. She's coming back. She has said it, she calls us all the time. I think the biggest tear for her right now is trying to do what she wants in her personal life and just missing this. There's... it's hard to explain, this is like a family and there is a brotherhood, and a sisterhood, here that's deep with people.

"I don't think she understood that walking in the door, but when she got here... she said to me multiple times, 'It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.' I think she misses that greatly. She talks to everybody all the time, she's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?"

Rousey has been away from WWE since working the WrestleMania 35 main event with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, the winner. She had planned for months to take time off after WrestleMania as she and husband Travis Browne wanted to expand their family.

Stay tuned for updates on Rousey's WWE status.