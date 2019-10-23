As seen above, TMZ Sports caught up with Triple H while he was in New York City doing media this week.

While being bombarded by fans wanting selfies, Triple H was asked about the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He was asked how the event is going to be.

"It's going to be epic," Triple H said. "We've got Tyson Fury, Braun Strowman."

He was also asked how Fury's pro wrestling training is going. He said Fury is doing "phenomenal" and is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week putting in work.

Another person asked Triple H if Fury could become a full-time WWE Superstar after the match with Strowman in Saudi Arabia.

"You know, I'm sure he's got a lot left to do in the boxing world," Triple H said. "He's got Deontay Wilder coming up in the beginning of the year, but never say never. He's custom-made for what we do, right?"

Triple H said he's "still training all the time" when asked if we can expect to see him return to the WWE ring soon.

"That'll depend," Triple H said when asked if he will make a ring return. "Hopefully not. I'm too busy right now for Triple H. It takes a lot of work to get in the ring."

Triple H recently stated in another interview that Ronda Rousey would definitely be back in WWE soon. He reiterated those comments when asked how Rousey is doing while she's away from the company.

"Ronda's doing phenomenal," Triple H said. "She's got the bug for this, big time. She'll be back at some point. She's getting a lot done."

Triple H was also asked about a possible WWE NXT Japan brand. You can read our latest report on the possible expansion into Japan by clicking here.

He was asked if we will see the NXT Japan brand happen and he responded, "Well, we shall see, right?"