On Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling, Ace Austin cheated his way to a victory against Eddie Edwards to qualify for a shot at the X-Division Championship, which is taking place at Bound For Glory on October 20th. He will be joining Daga, Tessa Blanchard, as well as the current X-Division Champion Jake Crist in a ladder match. Next week, the final X-Division Qualification match will take place between Rohit Raju and Sabu.
In addition to that, Dr. Wagner Jr.'s partners have been revealed for BFG. It will be two of AAA's biggest stars, Aerostar and Taurus.
IT'S OFFICIAL: @WagnerJrOficial will team with @aaaerostar1 & @Taurusoriginal to battle the #Rascalz at Bound for Glory! #BFG @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz @TheTreyMiguel @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/ZcwBecS6xg— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 12, 2019
Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:
Impact World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood
Impact Tag Team Championships (3-Way Match)
The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino
X-Division Championship Ladder Match
Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. TBD
Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
TBA
Winner chooses any championship match
Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji
Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus
Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next few weeks.