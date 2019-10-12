On Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling, Ace Austin cheated his way to a victory against Eddie Edwards to qualify for a shot at the X-Division Championship, which is taking place at Bound For Glory on October 20th. He will be joining Daga, Tessa Blanchard, as well as the current X-Division Champion Jake Crist in a ladder match. Next week, the final X-Division Qualification match will take place between Rohit Raju and Sabu.

In addition to that, Dr. Wagner Jr.'s partners have been revealed for BFG. It will be two of AAA's biggest stars, Aerostar and Taurus.

Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Impact Tag Team Championships (3-Way Match)

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino

X-Division Championship Ladder Match

Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. TBD

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

TBA

Winner chooses any championship match

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus



