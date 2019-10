Tyler Bateman has reportedly signed to Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider.

Bateman was part of the NJPW LA Dojo in 2018. He's a former AWS Heavyweight Champion, United Wrestling TV Champion, IZW Impact Division Champion, and SBW Heavyweight Champion.

He already had his ROH debut last month at Death Before Dishonor Fallout where he defeated Jake Atlas. Later on the show, he attacked LifeBlood member Tracy Williams.

Last year Tyler Bateman had tryouts at both WWE and Impact Wrestling.