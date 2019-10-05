At last night's WWE SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special, Braun Strowman had an altercation with professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. As noted earlier, WWE has announced that Fury will be appearing on this Monday's RAW.

On Twitter this evening, Fury commented about last night's altercation and confirmed his RAW appearance:

"Hi, this is Tyson Fury, aka The Gypsy King. Last night, we attended WWE SmackDown for my son's 8th birthday: me, as a lifelong WWE fan, and my son, it's his favorite thing to do. We went there for his birthday. I was insulted in front of my whole family by Braun Strowman. It got a little bit heated and we saw what happened, so I've been invited to an open mic session on Monday Night Raw. I accept. I'll be there, but if Braun Strowman doesn't behave himself, he'll get some of these hands. You big dosser!"

Conor contributed to this article.