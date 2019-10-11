A larger than life star in the world of boxing, Tyson Fury's brief stint in pro wrestling has been gaining WWE a lot of mainstream attention.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion of the world, Fury (29-0-1) has made waves for his appearances on WWE programming, going against Braun Strowman.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, praised "The Gypsy King's" dive into the world of pro wrestling. Speaking to metro.co.uk, Warren sees this as a huge opportunity for both boxing and pro wrestling.

"His profile gets bigger every time and he's doing us promoters a real favor by going on WWE," Warren said.

Although Fury's appearances are great in the long run, Warrren is concerned about his health. A few weeks ago, Fury survived a fight against Otto Wallin. During that fight, he suffered two big cuts above his eye that could have opened up in his brawl with Strowman.

"But truthfully, I don't like the risk of his cut opening up," Warren continued. "Tyson's a law unto himself. It's risky though, no doubt about that.

"In an ideal world I'd prefer he didn't do it, but it's all about the bigger picture for him. He's a natural wrestling star."

Both Strowman and Fury are expected to square off at the Crown Jewel event. After that, Fury has plans to avenge his only non-win, a draw against Deontay Wilder last December, in a rematch sometime in 2020.