Dragon Lee's relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling has hit a bit of a snag thanks to CMLL.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has been pulled from NJPW's Super Junior Tag League tournament. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, CMLL was able to convince NJPW to take him out. Volador Jr. will be taking his place, teaming up with Titan.

It was previously reported that CMLL released Dragon Lee and new Ring of Honor Champion Rush due to not following programming and company guidelines. One of the main reasons reported was that Lee was told not to work PWG's Battle of Los Angeles event, but did so anyway. His appearances for Ring of Honor have been low since the decision.

On Twitter, Lee thanked CMLL's former owner, the late Paco Alonso who passed away earlier this year. According to Lucha Blog, Lee felt like he "gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and then was fired like this." It was also noted Lee was not planning on leaving the company.

According to Dave Meltzer, Lee is garnering interest from both WWE and AEW. It is unknown, however, if he will a part of either organization in the next few months.