It was previously reported that AAA wrestler La Parka underwent surgery after sustaining a neck and cervical fracture to release pressure and repair a fractured vertebrae following a head-first dive into the bottom of a guardrail at a AAA show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, La Parka couldn't feel his arms or legs following the dive as he fractured his fourth vertebrae. Following the successful surgery, it is a wait and see situation.

There was a press release going around stating that he passed away, but that has been proven as fake.

Once again, this is not LA Park, who currently wrestles for MLW. The injured wrestler is the man who replaced LA Park in AAA years ago. MLW sent their condolences out and also cleared up any confusion for fans.

"MLW sends its thoughts and prayers out to La Parka AAA of @LuchaLibreAAA who was injured this weekend. For those asking, LA Park (@laparktapia) is a different luchador than La Parka AAA. LA Park is in good health and joins us in wishing La Parka AAA a speedy recovery."