WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and The Undertaker were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week.

Mr. McMahon and The Dead Man were in the Kingdom as guests for the Riyadh Season Opening Ceremony, which featured a kickoff parade. Footage from the parade aired on last night's WWE RAW to promote Crown Jewel. The parade featured several WWE props and pieces, and there were a large number of WWE fans in attendance.

You can see photos and videos from the parade below, along with photos of Taker and Vince.

As we've noted, the WWE Crown Jewel event on Thursday, October 31 (Halloween in the United States) will be a part of the "Riyadh Season" that runs from Tuesday, October 15 through Sunday, December 15. The Saudis are holding 11 festivals during the two months, as a way to boost domestic and international tourism in the country. WWE and Crown Jewel are a big part of the "Riyadh Season" festivities, along with other top entertainment brands from the West, including Marvel, and other celebrities.

Crown Jewel 2019 will be WWE's fourth big event under their big-money, ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority. It will take place from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET. You can see the updated Crown Jewel card by clicking here.

Below are WWE-related videos and photos from the "Riyadh Season" kickoff parade:

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker spotted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/pSOcgz1GIP — wwebusiness (@wwebusiness1) October 20, 2019

The Undertaker was riding a float in Saudi Arabia this week...



I don't know what else to say... pic.twitter.com/XnmCPP6okS — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) October 17, 2019

Bruh i just saw the undertaker in the opening of the Riyadh season festival in Saudi Arabia ???? pic.twitter.com/0RBcWlrokf — ?FARES .. 11 ???? (@_FGH07) October 17, 2019

Hologram for you Saudi Arabia Riyadh ??????. pic.twitter.com/vs3n5xTWkR — ???? ??. (@XFAISAL_16) October 13, 2019