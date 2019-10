- Above is full video for tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show with Jonathan Coachman, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. The pre-show featured Natalya defeated Lacey Evans.

- Tonight's HIAC pay-per-view will open with the Hell In a Cell match for the RAW Women's Title with champion Becky Lynch defending against Sasha Banks.

Remember to join us for live HIAC coverage by clicking here.