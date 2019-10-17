- As noted before and seen below, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared on WWE's The Bump studio show on Wednesday morning. You can read about what Becky had to say on Sonya Deville by clicking here. The Man was also asked about the new attitude and look that we're seeing from SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Lynch said she absolutely wants to face Bayley again.

"I like it because I think it brings out a different edge to her," Lynch said of Bayley. "I think once you stop trying to please everybody, then you're a little bit more dangerous, and I like that. I like a little bit more danger because it's going to bring out the best in me, too. You know, but Bayley was out there, she's complaining about being in my shadow, so then she jumped into Sasha's less-impressive shadow, so I don't know."

- The following matches will air on today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network:

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Saxon Huxley

* Imperium vs. The Hunt

* Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels

* NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defend against Gallus

- As noted, NXT Superstar Mansoor Al-Shehail will return to his hometown of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to face Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. Below is a new promo from Mansoor to promote the match.

"So, I found out about the same time as all of you that on October 31 at Crown Jewel, I'll be taking on The Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro, and that is incredibly surreal for me as someone who is a fan, to share the ring with that man, is an absolute honor," Mansoor said.

He continued, "Finally I get the chance to prove what I can really do in a WWE ring. And anywhere else in the world I would say, I will give it my all, but there is no shame in losing to one of the best wrestlers on Earth. But there is shame, this isn't anywhere else in the world. This is Riyadh, this is the city that I grew up in, this is in front of my family, this is in front of my friends, this is in front of the people who believe in me, this is in front of the boys and girls who grew up just like me, having to be convinced that they belong in that ring. I will not lose. I cannot lose."