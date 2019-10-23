Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* The latest on a possible CM Punk - WWE Return

* WWE allegedly censoring AEW fans at RAW

* RAW viewership seeing a bump

* Backstage news on Drew McIntyre - Richochet

* Crown Jewel updates

* #FixWWE2K20

* Tonight's stacked AEW Dynamite card

Nick's interview with former 20+ year WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* Eric Bischoff's WWE firing

* The finish to WWE's Seth Rollins vs The Fiend HIAC match

* The role WWE referees play in deciding match finishes

* His criticisms of AEW's officiating

* If The Wednesday Night War has lived up to the hype

Jimmy Korderas can be seen hosting Aftermath on SN360 every Friday night. For TV listings and more info please visit https://www.sportsnet.ca/wwe/

Brian Wohl's interview with Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan

