Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* CM Punk - WWE rumors heating up

* CM Punk and Colt Cabana settling their lawsuits

* The Rock returning to WWE Smackdown for the FOX debut

* Bobby Lashley and Lana making out

* Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez rumors

* NXT injuries

* WWE return updates

* Updates on Dolph Ziggler - Goldberg

* Jack Swagger possibly signing with AEW

* New ROH Champion RUSH

Nick's interview with AEW's Joey Janela. Featuring Joey discussing:

* GCW's Curtain Call

* What GCW has meant to his career

* Talent filling his void in GCW

* Nick Gage not being signed by AEW or WWE

* Super Humman

* His match with Jon Moxley

* Wanting to show he can wrestle

Nick's interview with rising independent pro wrestling star EFFY. Featuring EFFY discussing:

* His bloody GCW World title match with Nick Gage

* Blood testing in pro wrestling

* Losing bookings for being gay

* Refusing to do "gay stuff"

* Dustin Rhodes not embracing Goldust

* AEW's biggest hurdle

The full audio from Cody Rhodes' AEW Dynamite media call from this morning

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.