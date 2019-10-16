Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Backstage news on Eric Bischoff's WWE firing

* RAW's hourly viewership slide

* The latest WWE Draft moves

* Update on Seth Rollins' Crown Jewel plans

* WWE paying big money for Tyson Fury

* WWE reportedly pursuing a WWE NXT Japan promotion

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Michael Elgin. Featuring Elgin discussing:

* His history with Naomichi Marufuji ahead of their Bound For Glory match

* When Impact talent was told about move to AXS TV

* Steve Harvey's involvement in the deal

* Kylie Rae working Impact's "All Glory" event

* What top indie talent he's keeping an eye on at "All Glory"

Elgin takes on Naomichi Marufuji this Sunday as part of Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory card in Chicago, IL. Impact Wrestling begins airing this coming Tuesday on AXS TV at 8/7c. For more information please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

Scott Fishman's interview with MLW's Salina de la Renta

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.