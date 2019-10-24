Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* AEW's tag team title tournament finals

* DDP's surprise AEW Dynamite appearance

* Finn Balor's heel turn on NXT

* CM Punk's update on his WWE Backstage audition

* Steve Austin reportedly bringing his podcast back to the WWE Network

* Smackdown airing on FS1 this week

* Sony refunding WWE 2K20 purchases

* Kylie Rae returning to Instagram

Nick's interview with Ring of Honor's Joe Hendry. Featuring Hendry discussing:

* How his ROH signing came about

* Why he feels ROH is his home

* His upcoming ROH TV title shot against Shane Taylor in the UK

* Struggling to translate his British sense of humor to the United States

* Matt Taven's haters

* Why Marty Scurll is the smartest man in pro wrestling

Joe Hendry will compete as part of ROH's Honor United UK tour from October 25-27th. For tickets and more information please visit www.ROHWrestling.com

Wrestling Inc's Daniel Yanofsky's interview with Bellator and AEW's Jack Swagger

