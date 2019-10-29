Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* The Jordan Miles - WWE t-shirt controversy

* AEW beating NXT in the ratings for a fourth week

* Smackdown viewership under one million viewers

* Backstage news on NXT's road schedule

* AEW bringing in The Rock "n" Roll Express

* Injury updates

* Jake Hager's Bellator fight ending a no-contest

* The latest on the Rusev - Lana - Lashley storyline

Raj Giri's interview with DDP

The full audio of Impact Wrestling's media call featuring Scott D'Amore, Impact World Champion Brian Cage and Knockout's Champion Taya Valkyrie

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.