Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* AEW defeating NXT in the ratings for a third week

* Smackdown's declining ratings

* Eric Bischoff's comments about his WWE firing

* Seth Rollins calling Vince McMahon a, "weird old man"

* Randy Orton's "ELITE" tease

* Why Brock Lesnar was drafted to Smackdown

* Crown Jewel updates

* NJPW of America

* Xavier Woods' injury

* Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory

Nick's interview with Gregory Iron. Featuring Greg discussing:

* His cerebral palsy

* His biggest hurdles once he began training

* Why he's decided to launch his podcast

* His friendship with NXT's Johnny Gargano

* Being ringside for Johnny's WWE NXT title win in New York

* Why he doesn't think WWE will hire him

* CM Punk and Colt Cabana putting him over in 2011

Gregory Iron's new podcast "Iron-On Wrestling" is now available via all major podcast platforms. To subscribe on iTunes please click here: https://apple.co/31rZ7Ec

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Kiera Hogan. Featuring Hogan discussing:

* Hosting her first drag show

* Similarities between drag and pro wrestling

* Her "Coming Out Party"

* Dating fellow wrestler Diamante

* Impact Wrestling's move to AXS TV

* Possible crossover between Impact and WOW

Kiera Hogan can be seen every Tuesday night, starting October 29th, at 8/7c as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. For more information about Impact please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.