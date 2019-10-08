- As noted, the dark main event segment after Monday's WWE RAW went off the air in Bakersfield, CA saw Tyson Fury knock out Cesaro following Fury's big show-ending brawl with Braun Strowman. That led to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt coming out to attack Cesaro with the Mandible Claw. You can read our original report on the dark segments with videos at this link.

WWE posted exclusive footage of the Fury - Strowman brawl continuing after RAW went off the air at the Rabobank Arena, plus Fury's punches to Cesaro. You can see that video above.

- WWE 205 Live is scheduled to air live on the WWE Network this Friday at 10pm ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to F4Wonline.com. This will be right after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX.

As we've noted, the future of 205 Live remains up in the air following the SmackDown move from Tuesdays to Fridays. WWE ended up nixing last Tuesday's new episode of 205 Live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, shortly after they had announced Tony Nese vs. Humberto Carrillo and Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick for the show. It was reported that a "late call" made at the arena led to the show being nixed. The show was to air as a new, live episode after the SmackDown FOX premiere ended. WWE aired a replay of the September 24 205 Live episode instead, at 9pm ET, and then a replay of the weekly WWE NXT episode at 10pm ET.

WWE has not aired a new 205 Live episode since September 24. It's been reported that WWE officials have discussed several options for the show, including doing away with it altogether. Triple H recently made comments about 205 Live being ran under the NXT umbrella, and that was made clear last week when they re-branded the WWE Cruiserweight Title as the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Drew Gulak will defend that title against #1 contender Lio Rush on this Wednesday's NXT USA Network episode. It was also recently revealed that the NXT creative team is now booking the cruiserweights and handling 205 Live.

- This week's RAW episode from Bakersfield opened up with Rusev snapping on Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin after being forced to watch wife Lana slip into their bed with Bobby Lashley.

Lana took to Twitter after the segment and furthered the storyline. She posted a photo of she and Lashley in bed together and wrote, "We are living our best life @fightbobby #Raw"

