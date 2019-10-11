WWE 205 Live will be returning tonight. There had been some speculation regarding the future of the show after last week's episode was cancelled at the last minute.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight's show:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification match

* Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Gulak and Lorcan commented on their match tonight, with Gulak writing, "You and Danny boy should be praying to the wrestling gods that they cancel tonight's event. I have a lot of frustration built up and I fear for what might happen to the both of you. I'd hate to see your careers cut short in lieu of a scheduling conflict."

