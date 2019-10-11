WWE 205 Live will be returning tonight. There had been some speculation regarding the future of the show after last week's episode was cancelled at the last minute.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight's show:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification match

* Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Gulak and Lorcan commented on their match tonight, with Gulak writing, "You and Danny boy should be praying to the wrestling gods that they cancel tonight's event. I have a lot of frustration built up and I fear for what might happen to the both of you. I'd hate to see your careers cut short in lieu of a scheduling conflict."

You can check out the full exchange below:

ME AND DANNY ARE GONNA BE ON 2O5 LIVE TONIGHT ON THE WWE NETWORK AFTER SMACKDOWN AND IF THEY TRY WHAT THEY DID LAST WEEK AND NOT AIR THE SHOW IM GONNA FREAK OUT AND KICK EVERYONES ASS IN THE BACK SO DONT WORRY 205 LIVE WILL AIR TONIGHT AFTER SMACKDOWN ON THE WWE NETWORK — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) October 11, 2019