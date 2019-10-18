WWE and FOX have confirmed that next Friday's SmackDown will air on FS1 for one week only.

We noted several months back that the October 25 SmackDown episode would likely be preempted on FOX due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. It was then confirmed earlier this week, via TV cable guides, that SmackDown would be airing on FS1 next week from 8-10pm ET.

WWE has also confirmed several top stars for next Friday's SmackDown on FS1 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

We noted earlier this morning how the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri was now advertising that Cain and Brock would be "under the same roof" next Friday, and that The Nature Boy and The Hulkster would be appearing. WWE confirmed these appearances on tonight's broadcast. The arena also announced the following for next Friday, which could be just for the local crowd - Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus appearances by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio and others.

Next Friday's SmackDown will be the final blue brand TV episode before the big WWE Crown Jewel event on Thursday, October 31 from Saudi Arabia. You can click here to read the updated Crown Jewel card with several additions.

While this will be the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel, there will still be time for Hogan, Flair and the others to build to their Crown Jewel matches. The October 28 RAW show, which is the final WWE show before Crown Jewel, takes place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and as noted before, Flair and Hogan are scheduled to appear. Wyatt vs. Rollins in a Steel Cage match is also being advertised for the go-home RAW.

Below is the updated line-up for next Tuesday's Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown:

