WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out comes The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who are carrying their World Cup trophy. Humberto Carrillo is out next for a pop as we see how he earned this title shot during the Kickoff pre-show.

Back and forth to start at first but AJ takes control and works Carrillo over as The OC watches. Carrillo with a big arm drag off the ropes. Carrillo keeps control but walks into a trap as AJ drops him over his knee. AJ keeps Carrillo grounded on the mat as we see the title on display at ringside. Carrillo fights back but AJ shuts him down. AJ takes Carrillo back to the mat and keeps him grounded. The referee checks on Carrillo. AJ with more offense and another 2 count in the middle of the ring as he keeps the match at a slow pace. AJ with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Carrillo fights up and out of a hold for a pop now. Carrillo gets hyped up and yells at AJ. Carrillo nails a moonsault for a 2 count. AJ catapults Carrillo but he lands on the turnbuckle. Carrillo goes on and lands a moonsault from the top for a 2 count. Carrillo ends up coming in from the apron but AJ catches him. Carrillo with an enziguri. AJ comes right back with a pele kick to drop Carrillo. Fans chant "this is awesome!" while both Superstars are down. More back and fort now. Carrillo with kicks and hand strikes. Carrillo sends AJ out of the ring to the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes and leaps out, taking AJ down and landing on his feet.

The referee counts AJ as Carrillo brings him back in for another big shot and a 2 count. Carrillo takes it to the top for the hurricanrana but AJ goes for a super Styles Clash. They tangle out of the corner and AJ kicks out at 2. AJ with strikes and a takedown. AJ keeps control and goes for a Styles Clash but Carrillo fights it off. Carrillo springboards in and AJ catches him. Carrillo lands on his knee and sells the injury. AJ goes for the knee and takes Carrillo down. AJ rolls Carrillo into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring.

Carrillo finally gets the bottom rope and breaks the Calf Crusher. More back and forth now. Carrillo has more trouble with the knee after missing a moonsault. More back and forth now. AJ rocks Carrillo and nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to retain the title.

Winner: AJ Styles

This is from our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage. You can click here to access the full coverage post.