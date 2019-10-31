WWE Title Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a big pop. Lesnar stops on the stage as the fireworks go off. We see the Arabic announce team at ringside. Out next comes Rey Mysterio to the stage, wearing a sling on his arm. He stops and waits as Cain Velasquez makes his way out with his own theme. Cain marches to the ring with Rey at his side.

They hit the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Heyman interrupts and does his own introduction. The bell rings and they size each other up as a Suplex City chant starts. Cain strikes first. They bounce around and continue to get a feel. Lesnar backs Cain into the corner. Lesnar with a kick and a knee in the corner. They come out of the corner and back into the middle of the ring. Cain with lefts and right attempts but Lesnar grabs him and backs him into the corner. They tangle back and forth in the corner some more. Cain with a big kick to the gut and then the head to drop Lesnar. Cain mounts Lesnar with strikes as Lesnar covers up.

Lesnar applies the Kimura Lock on Cain out of nowhere. Cain taps out for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

