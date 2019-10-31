Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

We go to the ring and out first comes Cesaro. Mansoor Al-Shehail is out next to a huge hometown pop.

The bell rings and fans go wild for Mansoor. Back and forth to start after some mind games into the corner. They lock up and tangle. More back and forth now. Mansoor hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Mansoor takes Cesaro down by his arm and keeps him grounded.

Cesaro backs Mansoor into the ropes for a cheap shot as the referee counts. Cesaro with a knee to the face. Cesaro ends up on the floor. Fans pop as Mansoor runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Cesaro meets him at the ropes with a huge uppercut. Cesaro launches Mansoor into the barrier for boos now. Cesaro ends up countering back in the ring and dropping Mansoor on his neck. Cesaro keeps control and goes for a Sleeper. Mansoor eventually comes back with a Sleeper of his own for a pop. Cesaro comes back and goes to the top. Cesaro goes for a missile dropkick but Mansoor kicks him out of the air for a pop.

Mansoor fights up to his feet with strikes. Mansoor with big chops now. Mansoor counters a back drop and nails an enziguri. Mansoor launches Cesaro with a hurricanrana, sending him to the floor. Mansoor runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Cesaro down on the floor. Mansoor brings it back in and goes to the top for a crossbody but Cesaro still kicks out at 2. More back and forth. Mansoor with a tornado DDT for another close 2 count.

Fans chant for the hometown star now. The referee also gets hit by Mansoor in the corner but he puts the brakes on. Cesaro tries to take advantage but Mansoor kicks out at 2. Cesaro keeps fighting and hits a big neckbreaker but Cesaro gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin attempt. Cesaro ends up dropping Mansoor into the turnbuckles. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex from the apron back into the ring. Mansoor still kicks out at 2 and Cesaro can't believe it. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Mansoor takes him down for a 2 count. Cesaro counters and nails a huge uppercut in the air for a 2 count. Cesaro goes right into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring as fans rally for Mansoor again.

Mansoor goes into a pin but it's broken. Mansoor with a big superkick for another close pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now as they rally for Mansoor again. Mansoor goes to the top but Cesaro pounds on him and uppercuts him. Cesaro climbs to the top for a super gutwrench but Mansoor counter into a powerbomb. Even Mansoor is shocked. Mansoor gets hyped up in the corner. Mansoor goes to the top and nails a moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

This is from our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage. You can click here to access the full coverage post.