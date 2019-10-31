Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

We go to the ring for the first-ever women's wrestling match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The music hits and the pyro goes off as Natalya makes her way out. She's wearing her usual gear wit her arms covered, and a pink t-shirt with the Hart logo on it. The fireworks go off over the stadium as well. Out next comes Lacey Evans as more big pyro goes off. Evans is also fully covered and wearing a t-shirt with her logo on it. Fans cheer them on as the bell rings. They shake hands and here we go.

Back and forth to start. They tangle and Natalya rolls Evans for a 2 count. Evans applauds Natalya after a stalemate and they shake hands again. They tangle on the mat some more as the feeling out process continues, Cole says. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as they trade holds and counters again. More back and forth for several minutes. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but it's blocked. Natalya sends Evans to the floor. Evans takes the knee out on the apron and comes back in. Evans launches her boots into Natalya's face and covers for a 2 count.

Evans keeps Natalya grounded in the middle of the ring now. They break and Evans launches herself from the apron over the top, dropping an elbow on Natalya in the middle of the ring. Evan with another 2 count. Evans keeps Natalya grounded again. Evans takes Natalya back down and drops a knee. More back and forth. Evans with a neckbreaker. Natalya comes back with some of her signature moves now. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but it's blocked again. Evans with a 2 count.

Evans with a fisherman's suplex. Some fans boo Evans as she goes to the corner and hits a springboard moonsault. Natalya still kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Natalya gets the Sharpshooter locked in. Evans crawls for the bottom rope but Natalya pulls her back. Evans taps out.

Winner: Natalya

This is from our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage. You can click here to access the full coverage post.