Team Flair vs. Team Hogan

We go to the ring for tonight's big 5-on-5 match and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lana, who is also covered. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next to represent Team Flair. Drew McIntyre is out next, followed by King Baron Corbin. Out next comes Team Captain Randy Orton to a big pop. WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart are out first for Team Hogan as "Real American" plays and the fireworks go off. Rusev is out next, followed by Ricochet. Shorty G is out next as Corbin talks trash. Ali is out next and Team Captain Roman Reigns is out last. The Big Dog punches the ground and the fireworks explode around the stadium.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring as the bell rings. G starts off with Nakamura. Nakamura with kicks. Gable counters and takes Nakamura down. They tangle on the mat and Nakamura blocks an ankle lock. Gable with two belly-to-belly suplexes for a 2 count. Nakamura gets the upperhand and tags in Corbin. Corbin keeps control until Ali gets the tag. Ali kicks from the apron and works Corbin over as The Nature Boy watches from ringside. Lashley tags in. Rusev also tags in and Lashley wants no part of him.

Drew tags in but Rusev wants Lashley. Rusev and Drew go at it now. Rusev unloads from corner to corner but Drew runs into an elbow. Drew missed a shot and Rusev hits the spin kick for a 1 count. Ali ends up coming in but Drew works him over. Corbin tags back in and goes at it with Ali. Ali goes to the top but Corbin shoves him off and he lands hard on the outside, hitting the barrier as well. Corbin brings Ali back into the ring and holds Ali while Lashley kicks him. Lashley with a side slam to Ali. Apparently Lana went backstage to watch the match and didn't come to ringside. Orton and Hogan have words at ringside as things fall apart for a few seconds. Nakamura works over Ali in the corner now. Nakamura with Good Vibrations.

Nakamura charges but Ali catches him. Nakamura comes back with the snap German suplex for a close 2 count. Drew tags back in and keeps the attack going on Ali. Drew launches Ali across the ring. Ali ends up dropping Drew for an opening. Ricochet tags in and rocks Drew with a kick to the head. Fans chant "NXT!" now. Ricochet unloads on Drew and also rocks Nakamura. Ricochet springboards in and nails Drew. Ricochet springboards at him for a 2 count again. Ricochet goes back to the top but misses thanks to Corbin. Corbin with another cheap shot on Ali as Drew nails an Alabama Slam while Lashley and Orton distract the referee.

Fans cheer as Orton comes in and works on Ricochet. Flair is all smiles at ringside. Lashley tags in and keeps Ricochet down in the corner. Lashley with a delayed suplex on Ricochet, mocking Rusev, then covering for a 2 count. Corbin tags in and drops Ricochet with a right hand. Corbin drives elbows into Ricochet while he's down. Ricochet springboards but Corbin grabs him. Ricochet blocks a chokeslam with a pin attempt. Corbin knocks Ali and G off the apron, then plants Ricochet as Reigns stares him down. Flair struts at ringside.

Lashley knocks Rusev off the apron with a cheap shot and goes to work on Ricochet but Ricochet nails an enziguri. Orton comes in and stops Ricochet from tagging Reigns. Ricochet finally hits a knee to Orton's face. Reigns finally tags in for a huge pop. Reigns runs wild on all of his opponents. Reigns rocks Corbin right into the corner and hits clotheslines as the crowd counts along with him. Reigns droops Corbin and nails a leg drop like Hogan. Reigns rocks Nakamura off the apron as he readied for the Superman Punch on Corbin. Orton goes for the RKO but Reigns blocks and nails the Superman Punch. Drew and Corbin break Reigns' pin. Ali comes in but Corbin chokeslams him. G with the ankle lock on Corbin but Nakamura stops it with a Kinshasa. Drew with a big Claymore on Ricochet, then a kip up. The chaos comes down to Rusev and Lashley unloading on each other in the ring.

Rusev gets the upperhand but Lashley sends him over the top. Reigns with a Superman Punch and a huge dive to the floor to take everyone down. Reigns returns to the ring and runs into a kick from Orton when going for the Spear. Orton drops Reigns with the RKO but Reigns kicks out. Orton can't believe it. Flair and Hogan rally the fans for their teams now. Orton waits for Reigns to get up. G runs interference. Ali comes in but Orton nails the RKO. More chaos between everyone as bodies are flying everywhere. Reigns is left alone in the ring with Orton. Reigns nails the Spear for the pin to win.

Winners: Team Hogan

This is from our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage. You can click here to access the full coverage post.