Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. This match cannot be stopped for any reason. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is out next.

The red light shines over the arena as Wyatt hits the ring. The bell rings and Wyatt rocks Rollins in the throat to begin. Wyatt unloads on Rollins and knocks him down off the ropes. Rollins comes back with a Slingblade and a Blockbuster. Rollins springboards in with a knee to the face but Wyatt is still standing.

Wyatt comes back and launches himself at Rollins to take him back down. They go to the floor and Wyatt dumps Rollins over the barrier to the floor. Rollins fights back and leaps off the barrier but rolls through. Rollins kicks Wyatt at ringside and hits a Stomp on the floor. Wyatt gets right back up and slams Rollins into the apron. Wyatt ends up charging on the outside but Rollins moves and Wyatt crashes into the barrier.

Rollins goes under the ring for a steel chair. Rollins nails two suicide dives from the ring to the floor. Rollins takes apart the announce table and hits Wyatt in the face with the top part, and again. Rollins with steel chair shots at ringside now. Rollins brings a sledgehammer from under the ring and places Wyatt's head on the seat of a chair. Rollins goes to hit it with the chair but Wyatt jumps up and applies the Mandible Claw. Rollins fights him off and hits two sledgehammer shots to the face. Wyatt tosses Rollins over the announce table.

Wyatt has Rollins on top of the Arabic announce table now. Wyatt snaps Rollins' neck for a pop. Wyatt kicks Rollins around at ringside now. Wyatt runs from one announce table to the other to splash Rollins through it, but Rollins moves and Wyatt lands hard through it. Rollins only gets a 1 count. Rollins unloads with more chair shots to the back now. Rollins knocks Wyatt on top of an announce table. Rollins rolls back into the ring and goes to the top. Wyatt jumps up and shoves Rollins from the top, through two tables that had been set up at ringside.

Wyatt stomps away on Rollins at ringside now. More back and forth at ringside now. Rollins with a big Stomp on the steel of the bottom of the ramp for a 2 count. Wyatt ends up hitting Sister Abigail on top of a platform in the crowd. Rollins kicks out at 2. Wyatt pounds on Rollins. Wyatt beats Rollins up the ramp to the stage now, then drags him by his arm. Wyatt goes to chokeslam Rollins off the stage but Rollins fights and escapes, then kicks Wyatt. Rollins with a big Stomp on the stage.

Wyatt gets right back up but runs into a superkick to the face, and another. Rollins with another kick to the face and another Stomp on the stage. Another Stomp on the stage, and another for the sixth. Rollins with yet another two Stomps but Wyatt keeps getting up. Rollins goes on and kicks Wyatt down a large stack of production cases going down from the stage. Sparks and pyro goes off as Wyatt lands on the exploding equipment. This leads to Wyatt getting back up anyway and putting Rollins back down for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

This is from our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage. You can click here to access the full coverage post.