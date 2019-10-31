World Cup Tag Team Turmoil: RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

We go to the ring for Tag Team Turmoil. Greg says the winners of this match will win the World Cup trophy and be declared the Best Tag Team In the World. We see the World Cup Tag Team trophy on display at ringside. We also see the rules for the match on the screen. Out first comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Lucha House Party is out next - Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

Ziggler starts off with Dorado and they go at it. Dorado sends Ziggler flying into the ropes for a pop. Ziggler elbows him back and nails a big dropkick. Roode tags in and kicks Dorado while Ziggler holds him in their corner. Roode gets double teamed and covered for a 2 count as Metalik comes in. Dorado tags back in for more double teaming as Kalisto watches from ringside. Roode with a big backbreaker.

Ziggler ends up hitting a Fame-asser on Dorado for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Dorado grounded now. Fans try to rally for Dorado as Kalisto hypes them up. Roode tags back in and puts boots to Dorado in the corner. Roode with a suplex to Dorado for a 2 count. Ziggler takes Dorado to the top but Dorado fights back and knocks him to the mat. Dorado nails a crossbody. Metalik comes in and unloads on Roode. More back and forth between the two. Metalik with a big missile dropkick for a 2 count as Ziggler breaks the pin up. Dorado sends Ziggler flying to the floor. Dorado goes to the top and leaps to the floor but Ziggler superkicks him. Roode kicks out of a roll-up in the ring. Roode distracts the referee as Ziggler superkicks Metalik in the air. Roode with a Glorious DDT on Metalik for the pin. Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins rush the ring next. They unload with their signature moves for several minutes. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Ryder out of nowhere. Roode covers for the pin to eliminate Ryder and Hawkins.

Heavy Machinery, Tucker and Otis, are out next. Ziggler and Tucker go at it and tangle on the mat. Tucker launches Ziggler into the top turnbuckle. Tucker with a big crossbody for a pop, then a splash. Tucker hits the turnbuckle and goes down. Roode tags in and works over Tucker in the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot to Tucker. More back and forth between the two teams now. Roode tosses Tucker out of the ring and he lands hard on the floor. Roode follows and chops Tucker against the barrier, then brings him back in for a 2 count. Ziggler works over Tucker and taunts Otis.

Tucker fights back but Ziggler drops him to one knee. Roode tags back in for the double team but Tucker avoids it. Otis waits for the hot tag as fans pop. Otis finally comes in and unloads on both opponents. Fans pop big as Otis dances around but Roode kicks him. Otis keeps dancing and rocks Roode, then slams him. Otis splashes both opponents in the corner. Fans pop again as Otis goes for the Caterpillar on Roode. Roode avoids it and goes to the floor for boos. Tucker levels Ziggler on the outside. Otis slams Roode back in. Roode meets Otis with boots in the corner. Roode comes off the top but Otis catches him. Tucker tags in for the double team Compactor for the pin. Roode and Ziggler have been eliminated.

Fans pop as The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston come out next. Fireworks go off. Big E and Tucker go at it and we get some comedy. Kofi comes in with offense now. Otis hits the Caterpillar to Kofi but Kofi kicks out at 2. Otis launches Kofi into a DDT from Tucker. Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise and Otis gets sent to the floor. Big E tags in and runs into an elbow from Tucker. They go at it and Tucker launches Big E for a 2 count. Tucker misses a crossbody on Big E. Big E lifts Tucker and Kofi assists with the Midnight Hour for the pin. Heavy Machinery has been eliminated.

Out next comes The B Team - Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Axel goes at it with Big E. Big E runs into a boot in the corner. Axel drops Big E with a shot to the neck. Axel mounts Big E with rights. Dallas comes in for some double teaming. Dallas unloads with knees to Big E for a 2 count. More back and forth. Big E with the Big Ending on Tucker for the pin to win. Heavy Machinery is eliminated.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are out next. They will face off in a title match tomorrow night on SmackDown. Dawson and Kofi go at it. Dash comes in and works Kofi in the corner. Dash catapults Kofi but he lands on his feet. Kofi with a dropkick to Dash, then to Dawson. Dash catches Kofi in mid-air for a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Dawson comes in with a leg drop, elbows and a headbutt to Kofi. Dawson with a back suplex and a 2 count to Kofi.

Dash keeps Kofi grounded now, talking trash in the middle of the ring. More back and forth after an opening. Kofi with SOS on Dash. Dawson runs in and takes Kofi to the corner with strikes. Kofi fights back but Dawson gets the upperhand. Kofi with a missile dropkick from the second rope. Dash knocks Big E off the apron. Dash goes back to work on Kofi and ends up coming off the top for another close 2 count. Dash can't believe it and argues with the referee. Kofi rolls Dawson as Big E drops Dash. Kofi's roll-up pins Dawson and The Revival have been eliminated.

The Revival aren't leaving yet. They double team both opponents. Big E goes into the steel steps while they put Kofi down with the Shatter Machine. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. They grab Kofi for a Magic Killer but he fights back. Gallows gets sent out. Big E tries to rally fans for Kofi. Anderson with kicks to both opponents. Gallows tags back in for the double team and a big slam on Kofi for the pin. The New Day has been eliminated. The music hits and out next are the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Vikings - Erik and Ivar. Cole says this will be the last team to enter the match.

The Raiders and The OC start brawling. Erik sends Anderson into Gallows. Erik and Gallows go at it in the corner now. Gallows decks Erik with a knee and tosses him out to the floor. Gallows goes on and drops Erik out of the ring on the floor. Gallows dominates Erik some more and grounds him. Erik with a big right hand to stun Gallows. Anderson tags in as does Ivar. Ivar runs wild and ends up leveling Anderson with a clothesline for a pop. Ivar slams Anderson and then Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson in the middle of the ring. Ivar goes to the top while Erik holds Anderson but Gallows makes the save. Erik gets sent into the ring post. Gallows with a 2 count. Ivar stops a Magic Killer. More back and forth. The OC hits Magic Killer on Erik for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

