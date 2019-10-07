It looks like "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will get his rematch from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As seen in the screenshot below, WWE tweeted and then deleted an announcement on Wyatt vs. Rollins for the Survivor Series pay-per-view earlier today. It's possible that they are saving the announcement for tonight's RAW, which should feature the fallout from last night's controversial Hell In a Cell finish.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Click here for new details on a possible RAW vs. SmackDown match for Survivor Series.