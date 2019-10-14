The big news coming out of the Second Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Rusev and Aleister Black are all going to RAW.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the Second Round on tonight's RAW:

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are going to RAW

* Daniel Bryan is staying on SmackDown

* Rusev is going to RAW

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is staying on SmackDown

* Aleister Black is going to RAW

