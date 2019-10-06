Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out first comes King Baron Corbin. Chad Gable is out next.

Corbin takes the mic at ringside as fans boo. Corbin is disappointed he has to face Gable again. He mentions putting The Rock in his place on SmackDown. Corbin keeps running his mouth and re-names Gable, Shorty Gable. Gable fumes in the ring. Corbin enters the ring and we get the bell.

Gable catches with a corner cannonball but Corbin is still up. Gable with a takedown. Gable mounts Corbin's back and works him over. Corbin slams Gable. Gable fights Corbin into the corner. Gable goes for the ankle lock and takes Corbin down for it. Corbin fights out but Gable clotheslines and unloads with strikes. Gable keeps fighting and applies a Sleeper as fans chant his name. Corbin ends up ramming Gable into the post, then he hits the floor.

Corbin follows to the floor and mocks Gable, then rams him into the steel ring post. Corbin brings it back into the ring and works Gable over in the corner. Corbin whips Gable into the corner for a 2 count. Corbin keeps control and sends Gable to the floor as the referee counts. Gable makes it back in but Corbin grounds him. Corbin with more offense and another pin attempt. Corbin shows off some more as fans boo him. Corbin continues taunting and talking trash to Corbin while keeping him down.

Corbin takes Gable to the top and works him over. Corbin climbs up for a superplex but it's blocked. Gable headbutts Corbin to the mat and hits a missile dropkick. More back and forth between the two. Gable leaps off the top but Corbin catches him in a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Gable finally unloads with offense while talking trash to Corbin. Gable with a big German suplex for a 2 count. Gable with 2 corner cannonballs. Corbin catches the third for a powerbomb and a 2 count. Corbin keeps control until Gable goes for an armbar on the ropes. Gable slams Corbin's legs into the ring post. More back and forth between the two. Corbin nails Deep Six for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Gable as Corbin beats him around and talks trash, yelling at him to stay down. Gable blocks End of Days and fights back. Gable nails a moonsault for a close 2 count. Gable with the ankle lock but it's broken as Corbin slides to the floor. Corbin chokeslams Gable into the apron. Corbin grabs his scepter and brings it in but Gable ducks. The referee grabs it and Gable takes advantage, rolling Corbin up for the pin to finally end it.

Winner: Chad Gable

